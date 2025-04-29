Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the local populace watch aerial demonstrations and take part in STEM activities during the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 3, 2025. The event showcased genuine aerial precision capabilities to gain public support for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)