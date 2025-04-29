Members of the local populace attend the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 3, 2025. The event showcased genuine aerial precision capabilities to gain public support for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 17:56
|Photo ID:
|9012232
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-SD514-1060
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.