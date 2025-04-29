Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1 [Image 1 of 4]

    Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Members of the local populace attend the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 3, 2025. The event showcased genuine aerial precision capabilities to gain public support for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 17:56
    Photo ID: 9012232
    VIRIN: 250503-F-SD514-1060
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WingsOverWayne
    WOW25
    WoWNC
    wingsoverwayne2025

