Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill Conducts NORI 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MacDill Conducts NORI 2025

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angel Valasquez Rodriguez, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, installs thermal radiation barriers on a KC-135 Stratotanker during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. The 6th AMXS maintains and provides quality aircraft, aerospace ground equipment and munitions for the 6th Air Refueling Wing, enhancing operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 16:47
    Photo ID: 9012173
    VIRIN: 250502-F-RI626-2043
    Resolution: 7807x4879
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Conducts NORI 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill Conducts NORI 2025
    MacDill Conducts NORI 2025
    MacDill Conducts NORI 2025
    MacDill Conducts NORI 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Readiness Inspection
    6 AMXS
    Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection
    Parati Defendere
    Global Outreach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download