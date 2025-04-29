MacDill Conducts NORI 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angel Valasquez Rodriguez, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, installs thermal radiation barriers on a KC-135 Stratotanker during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. The 6th AMXS maintains and provides quality aircraft, aerospace ground equipment and munitions for the 6th Air Refueling Wing, enhancing operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)