U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angel Valasquez Rodriguez, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, installs thermal radiation barriers on a KC-135 Stratotanker during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. The 6th AMXS maintains and provides quality aircraft, aerospace ground equipment and munitions for the 6th Air Refueling Wing, enhancing operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 16:47
|Photo ID:
|9012173
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-RI626-2043
|Resolution:
|7807x4879
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill Conducts NORI 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.