MacDill Conducts NORI 2025

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Stephanie Todd, 6th Logistics Readiness fuels distribution operator, refuels a KC-135 Stratotanker during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. Fuels Airmen are pivotal in ensuring the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s aircraft are ready to extend the reach of America’s air power anytime, anyplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)