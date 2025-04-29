MacDill Conducts NORI 2025

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing is refueled during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is equipped to execute strategic air refueling to support the Air Force’s nuclear mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 16:47
|Photo ID:
|9012170
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-RI626-2548
|Resolution:
|5742x3230
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
