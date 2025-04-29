Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Conducts NORI 2025 [Image 1 of 4]

    MacDill Conducts NORI 2025

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing is refueled during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is equipped to execute strategic air refueling to support the Air Force’s nuclear mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 16:47
    Photo ID: 9012170
    VIRIN: 250502-F-RI626-2548
    Resolution: 5742x3230
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, MacDill Conducts NORI 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Readiness Inspection
    6 AMXS
    Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection
    Parati Defendere
    Global Outreach

