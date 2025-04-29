Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAPT Ahmanson welcomes Cmdr Bruce as Tiger 77 [Image 3 of 3]

    CAPT Ahmanson welcomes Cmdr Bruce as Tiger 77

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Lt. STEVEN IRVIN 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    Capt. Jason Ahmanson, Deputy Commodore of Command Task Force 72 made Bruce the 77th commanding officer of VP-8 since its establishment in 1942.

