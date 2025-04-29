Tiger 77 and Tiger 76 of VP-8 celebrate the Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Derrick Bruce, left, relieves Cmdr. AJ Dierks as the commanding officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base. The ceremony, overseen by Capt. Jason Ahmanson, Deputy Commodore of Command Task Force 72 made Bruce the 77th commanding officer of VP-8 since its establishment in 1942.