    Flight operations aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    Flight operations aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Bryan Striffolino 

    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)

    U.S. Navy Quartermaster Seaman Jacquelyn Ventura-Palillero, left, from Bellmawr, New Jersey and U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kaiya Ramirez, right, from San Antonio, Texas, ready chocks and chains for a MH-60G Pave Hawk, attached to 305th Rescue Squadron, U.S. Air Force, on the flight deck of USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), April 27, 2025. USS Harpers Ferry is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Bryan Striffolino)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 10:32
    VIRIN: 250427-N-DH132-1014
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight operations aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Bryan Striffolino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

