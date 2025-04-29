Flight operations aboard USS Harpers Ferry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Quartermaster Seaman Jacquelyn Ventura-Palillero, left, from Bellmawr, New Jersey and U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kaiya Ramirez, right, from San Antonio, Texas, ready chocks and chains for a MH-60G Pave Hawk, attached to 305th Rescue Squadron, U.S. Air Force, on the flight deck of USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), April 27, 2025. USS Harpers Ferry is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Bryan Striffolino)