Flight operations aboard USS Harpers Ferry

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Leonardo Godinez, from Inglewood, California, uses hand signals to guide aircraft on the flight deck of USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), April 27, 2025. USS Harpers Ferry is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Bryan Striffolino)