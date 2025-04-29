Flight operations aboard USS Harpers Ferry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors conduct foreign object debris walk down to remove any foreign objects that could potentially damage aircrafts or injure personnel on the flight deck of USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), April 27, 2025. USS Harpers Ferry is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Bryan Striffolino)