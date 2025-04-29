80th anniversary ceremony honors 522nd Field Artillery Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Howard High, President, Japanese American Veterans Association delivers remarks May 2, 2025, after a ceremony outside Waakirchen, Germany, for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of prisoners on the Nazi death march from the Dachau concentration camp. The event, presented by the German War Graves Commission, placed a plaque honoring the Soldiers of the 522nd Field Artillery Battalion, at the time part of 7th U.S. Army, who along with units of the 4th Infantry Division liberated thousands of prisoners near this location on May 2, 1945. After the plaque ceremony, the participants moved to a nearby restaurant to share remembrances and stories about the liberators, the victims, and the importance of remembrance - so that it can never happen again.