    80th anniversary ceremony honors 522nd Field Artillery Battalion [Image 7 of 12]

    80th anniversary ceremony honors 522nd Field Artillery Battalion

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jonathon Lewis 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues Ellen Germain delivers remarks May 2, 2025, after a ceremony outside Waakirchen, Germany, for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of prisoners on the Nazi death march from the Dachau concentration camp. The event, presented by the German War Graves Commission, placed a plaque honoring the Soldiers of the 522nd Field Artillery Battalion, at the time part of 7th U.S. Army, who along with units of the 4th Infantry Division liberated thousands of prisoners near this location on May 2, 1945. After the plaque ceremony, the participants moved to a nearby restaurant to share remembrances and stories about the liberators, the victims, and the importance of remembrance - so that it can never happen again.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 09:42
    Photo ID: 9011823
    VIRIN: 250502-A-MM617-1008
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    EUCOM
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    BetterInBavaria

