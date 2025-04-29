80th anniversary ceremony honors 522nd Field Artillery Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and German representatives stand in front of a memorial May 2, 2025, at a ceremony outside Waakirchen, Germany, for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of prisoners on the Nazi death march from the Dachau concentration camp. The event, presented by the German War Graves Commission, placed a plaque honoring the Soldiers of the 522nd Field Artillery Battalion who, along with units of the 4th Infantry Division, liberated thousands of prisoners near this location on May 2, 1945.