Senior Airman Dadja Dadja, 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission systems technician, left, checks battery voltage on a Giant Voice system while Airman Rockett Nichols, 386th ECS RFT systems technician, observes as part of a 90-day preventive maintenance inspection within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 21, 2025. The inspection helped maintain the system’s ability to deliver critical base-wide notifications without delay or failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
From technical training to deployment
