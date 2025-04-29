From technical training to deployment

The ink on his technical school graduation certificate had barely dried when the call came: deployment orders. Now, thousands of miles from home, with sand under his boots instead of classroom tile, U.S. Air Force Airman Rockett Nichols, 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission systems technician, finds himself not in training, but in the real-world heartbeat of an operational mission. The rapid shift from trainee to frontline Airman isn’t just a test of skill — it’s being Ready Now, and Nichols is stepping into the fire head-on.



Just weeks after completing his training, Nichols is now part of a team responsible for maintaining communication systems that support the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing’s mission across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



Originally from West Virginia, Nichols said he initially looked into the Air National Guard, but later joined the Air Force Reserve out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to secure the job he wanted in communications.



“One of my biggest motivations was seeing how my brother used the military to platform himself into a successful career,” Nichols said. “I’ve always kind of had that itch to want to do something great with my life and to serve a greater purpose. After seeing the success he had in the National Guard, I really wanted to do something like that.”



Nichols found out about his deployment while still attending technical training. Although the news came as a surprise, he said he stayed focused on what he could control.



“I was blindsided at first,” Nichols said. “But I told them if they needed me, I’d go. I just focused on what was in front of me, because that’s what I could control.”



The 386th ECS keeps mission operations running by maintaining the base's communication and alert systems. From keeping radios online to managing emergency broadcast networks, like the Giant Voice system, their work ensures units across the installation stay connected.



As part of the RFT team, Nichols’ responsibilities focus on monitoring communication systems and ensuring critical systems stay operational.



“As an E-2 in the RFT field, my primary responsibilities are to work directly on our different systems alongside my coworkers and to be as much of a sponge as I can, which is arguably my biggest responsibility,” Nichols said. “I'm in a huge learning phase of my career, so that's what I'm trying to put most of my effort into: learning and executing.”



Under the mentorship of Staff Sgt. Aaron Beachem, 386th ECS installation spectrum manager, Nichols is learning to take on increasingly complex jobs with more independence and confidence.



“He came in pretty new, but I’ve already had him working on solar panel arrays, inspecting junction boxes and helping to replace antennas,” said Beachem. “I want him to get to the point where he can handle a full job safely and confidently on his own. That’s what I’m working towards.”



While the short turnaround might seem difficult to some, Nichols said he views the opportunity as a positive step forward.



“A lot of people might feel bad for me, but I don’t want that,” he said. “This is going to give me a great jump-start in a lot of areas. There’s no place I’d rather be at the moment.”



Nichols said he plans to stay in the Air Force Reserve long term and is using the deployment as a chance to challenge himself physically and professionally.



“I want to keep building my career in the Reserve,” Nichols said. “Some of my other goals are to get in better shape and finish some college classes after I finish some of my security certifications.”

