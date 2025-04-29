Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From technical training to deployment [Image 2 of 3]

    From technical training to deployment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Airman Rockett Nichols, 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission systems technician, checks battery voltage on a Giant Voice system as part of a 90-day preventive maintenance inspection within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 21, 2025. The inspection ensures the system remains fully operational in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 02:27
    Photo ID: 9011720
    VIRIN: 250420-F-MC101-1007
    Resolution: 2768x1848
    Size: 181.95 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, From technical training to deployment [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Deployment
    Basic Enlisted Airman
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

