From technical training to deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman Rockett Nichols, 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission systems technician, checks battery voltage on a Giant Voice system as part of a 90-day preventive maintenance inspection within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 21, 2025. The inspection ensures the system remains fully operational in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)