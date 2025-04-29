Region IV Best Warrior 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Iowa Army National Guard Sgt. Spencer C. Gull, a cavalry scout team leader with Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, jumps into the water and begins his water treading evaluation during the combat water survival test event of the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 2, 2025. Soldiers demonstrated their swimming and water-treading abilities during the combat water survival test event. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)