Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Region IV Best Warrior 2025 [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Region IV Best Warrior 2025

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Nathan C. Johnson, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist with 135th Chemical Company, 44th Chemical Battalion, 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, jumps into the water and begins his water treading evaluation during the combat water survival test event of the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 2, 2025. Soldiers demonstrated their swimming and water-treading abilities during the combat water survival test event. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 17:22
    Photo ID: 9011293
    VIRIN: 250502-Z-YU904-1482
    Resolution: 2640x3960
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Hometown: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Region IV Best Warrior 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Region IV Best Warrior 2025
    Region IV Best Warrior 2025
    Region IV Best Warrior 2025
    Region IV Best Warrior 2025
    Region IV Best Warrior 2025
    Region IV Best Warrior 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Region IV
    112MPAD
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    BWC25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download