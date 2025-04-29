Region IV Best Warrior 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Nathan C. Johnson, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist with 135th Chemical Company, 44th Chemical Battalion, 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, jumps into the water and begins his water treading evaluation during the combat water survival test event of the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 2, 2025. Soldiers demonstrated their swimming and water-treading abilities during the combat water survival test event. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)