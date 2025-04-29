Region IV Best Warrior 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Minnesota Army National Guard Sgt. Ronnell D. Shaw, a horizontal construction engineer non-commissioned officer with the 850th Engineer Construction Company, 682nd Engineer Battalion, 84th Troop Command, jumps into the water and begins his water treading evaluation during the combat water survival test event of the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 2, 2025. Soldiers demonstrated their swimming and water-treading abilities during the combat water survival test event. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)