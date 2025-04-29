Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Region IV Best Warrior 2025 [Image 4 of 6]

    Region IV Best Warrior 2025

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Minnesota Army National Guard Sgt. Ronnell D. Shaw, a horizontal construction engineer non-commissioned officer with the 850th Engineer Construction Company, 682nd Engineer Battalion, 84th Troop Command, jumps into the water and begins his water treading evaluation during the combat water survival test event of the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 2, 2025. Soldiers demonstrated their swimming and water-treading abilities during the combat water survival test event. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    This work, Region IV Best Warrior 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Region IV
    112MPAD
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    BWC25

