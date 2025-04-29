Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 911th Airlift Wing Honor Guard, Air Force Reserves, post the colors during the Omaha Trophy presentation ceremony at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard base, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania May 1, 2025. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, USSTRATCOM commander, and Mike Cassling, a representative of the SCCC, presented the 171st ARW with the 2024 Omaha Trophy for demonstrating the highest performance standards in USSTRATCOM’s Global Operations mission area. The Omaha Trophy is presented to the top military units supporting USSTRATCOM’s strategic deterrence mission for their exceptional performance in the categories of intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines, strategic bombers, and global operations. This image was graphically altered to illuminate only the honor guard. (U.S. Air National Guard illustration by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)