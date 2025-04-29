Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW [Image 2 of 6]

    Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard stand in formation during an award ceremony at the 171st ARW, May 1, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 16:03
    Photo ID: 9010986
    VIRIN: 250501-Z-EY983-1002
    Resolution: 4009x2255
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Air National Guard
    Omaha Trophy
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    171 ARW
    STRATTCOM

