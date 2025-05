Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of United States Strategic Command, delivers a speech during the Omaha Trophy presentation ceremony at the 171st

ARW, Pennsylvania Air National Guard base, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania May 1, 2025. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, USSTRATCOM commander,

and Mike Cassling, a representative of the SCCC, presented the 171st ARW with the 2024 Omaha Trophy for demonstrating the highest performance standards in

USSTRATCOM’s Global Operations mission area. The Omaha Trophy is presented to the top military units supporting USSTRATCOM’s strategic deterrence mission for their exceptional performance in the categories of intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines, strategic bombers, and global operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)