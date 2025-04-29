Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW [Image 3 of 6]

    Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of United States Strategic Command, delivers a speech during the Omaha Trophy presentation ceremony at the 171st
    ARW, Pennsylvania Air National Guard base, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania May 1, 2025. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, USSTRATCOM commander,
    and Mike Cassling, a representative of the SCCC, presented the 171st ARW with the 2024 Omaha Trophy for demonstrating the highest performance standards in
    USSTRATCOM’s Global Operations mission area. The Omaha Trophy is presented to the top military units supporting USSTRATCOM’s strategic deterrence mission for their exceptional performance in the categories of intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines, strategic bombers, and global operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 16:03
    Photo ID: 9010987
    VIRIN: 250501-Z-EY983-1003
    Resolution: 3252x2602
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Air National Guard
    Omaha Trophy
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    171 ARW
    STRATTCOM

