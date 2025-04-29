10th Mission Support Group inactivates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 10th Mission Support Group was inactivated, marking the end of its designation, during a ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., May 1, 2025. The 10th MSG was officially activated at the Academy in 2002, overseeing critical base functions such as engineering, law enforcement, logistics, personnel services, communications, and contracting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)