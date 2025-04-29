10th Mission Support Group inactivates

Photo By Dylan Smith | The 10th Mission Support Group was inactivated, marking the end of its designation,...... read more read more Photo By Dylan Smith | The 10th Mission Support Group was inactivated, marking the end of its designation, during a ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., May 1, 2025. The 10th MSG was officially activated at the Academy in 2002, overseeing critical base functions such as engineering, law enforcement, logistics, personnel services, communications, and contracting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith) see less | View Image Page

The 10th Mission Support Group was inactivated during a ceremony May 1, at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado, marking the end of its designation while its squadrons continue their essential missions supporting the installation.



The 10th MSG was officially activated at the Academy in 2002, overseeing critical base functions such as engineering, law enforcement, logistics, personnel services, communications, and contracting.



The inactivation comes as part of an Air Force-wide restructuring effort, realigning key functions under the 10th Air Base Wing while ensuring continued support to the Academy. Despite the group’s inactivation, its squadrons—including the 10th Civil Engineer Squadron, 10th Security Forces Squadron, 10th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 10th Force Support Squadron, 10th Communications Squadron, and 10th Contracting Squadron—will continue operating without disruption to sustain the Academy’s mission.



“For more than two decades, the 10th MSG has ensured mission success at the Academy…and has directly impacted thousands of cadets, faculty, and service members, who have shaped and molded the U.S. Air Force and Space Force leaders you see today,” said Col. Amy Glisson, 10th ABW commander. “This unit has been about people: the dedicated Airmen and Guardians, civilians, contractors, and families who made it all possible. To every member, past and present, thank you.”



Though its time at the Academy spanned more than two decades, the 10th MSG’s history stretches back to 1947, when it was first established as the 10th Airdrome Group at Pope Field, North Carolina. Over the years, it underwent multiple activations and redesignations across various locations, including Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, and RAF Alconbury, England, before being redesignated as the 10th Mission Support Group at the Academy. Since then, it has played a critical role in maintaining the Academy’s $3.5 billion infrastructure, enabling mission readiness for more than 4,000 cadets and 14,000 military and civilian personnel and ensuring seamless operations across the installation.



“Today, we sunset the 10th Mission Support Group guidon, but the work must endure,” said Col. Cheo Stallworth, 10th MSG commander. “The 10th MSG has been a fixture at the Academy, providing world-class support for tens of thousands of cadets. I am grateful to be the 13th commander in its storied history, and it has been the honor of my life to lead such a high-functioning team of dedicated professionals.”



While the 10th Mission Support Group designation is inactivated for the third time, its legacy of excellence and service lives on through the squadrons, Airmen, and Guardians who continue their vital work supporting the Academy.