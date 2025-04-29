10th Mission Support Group inactivates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Cheo Stallworth, 10th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 10th MSG guidon to Col. Amy Glisson, 10th Air Base Wing commander, during an inactivation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., May 1, 2025. The 10th MSG was officially inactivated after 23 years of service at the Academy, overseeing critical base functions such as engineering, law enforcement, logistics, personnel services, communications, and contracting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)