A Lifetime of Service: Second-Generation American Red Cross Volunteer Retires After More than Fifty-Five Years

A contributed photo of Mrs. Linda Eldredge during her time as a volunteer with the American Red Cross. Eldredge retired Monday, April 28, 2025 after more than fifty-five years of service with the organization, including thirty-seven years as a chairside dental assistant, fourteen years teaching First Aid and CPR to Civil Air Patrol Cadets, and serving as a Blood Donor Ambassador alongside Fred, who contributed over twenty years.