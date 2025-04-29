Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Lifetime of Service: Second-Generation American Red Cross Volunteer Retires After More than Fifty-Five Years [Image 4 of 5]

    A Lifetime of Service: Second-Generation American Red Cross Volunteer Retires After More than Fifty-Five Years

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    A contributed photo of Mrs. Linda Eldredge during her time as a volunteer with the American Red Cross. Eldredge retired Monday, April 28, 2025 after more than fifty-five years of service with the organization, including thirty-seven years as a chairside dental assistant, fourteen years teaching First Aid and CPR to Civil Air Patrol Cadets, and serving as a Blood Donor Ambassador alongside Fred, who contributed over twenty years.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 10:07
    Photo ID: 9009848
    VIRIN: 250428-O-KJ310-1668
    Resolution: 2908x1939
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    cherry point
    American Red Cross
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

