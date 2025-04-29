Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Lifetime of Service: Second-Generation American Red Cross Volunteer Retires After More than Fifty-Five Years [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Lifetime of Service: Second-Generation American Red Cross Volunteer Retires After More than Fifty-Five Years

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Mrs. Linda Eldredge was honored at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Monday, April 28, 2025, as she retires from volunteer service with the American Red Cross. Eldredge dedicated more than fifty-five years, including thirty-seven years as a chairside dental assistant, fourteen years teaching First Aid and CPR to Civil Air Patrol Cadets, and serving as a Blood Donor Ambassador alongside Fred, who contributed over twenty years.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 10:07
    Photo ID: 9009847
    VIRIN: 250428-O-KJ310-7158
    Resolution: 2046x3069
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Lifetime of Service: Second-Generation American Red Cross Volunteer Retires After More than Fifty-Five Years [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Lifetime of Service: Second-Generation American Red Cross Volunteer Retires After More than Fifty-Five Years
    A Lifetime of Service: Second-Generation American Red Cross Volunteer Retires After More than Fifty-Five Years
    A Lifetime of Service: Second-Generation American Red Cross Volunteer Retires After More than Fifty-Five Years
    A Lifetime of Service: Second-Generation American Red Cross Volunteer Retires After More than Fifty-Five Years
    A Lifetime of Service: Second-Generation American Red Cross Volunteer Retires After More than Fifty-Five Years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Lifetime of Service: Second-Generation American Red Cross Volunteer Retires After More than Fifty-Five Years

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    american red cross
    navy medicine
    nhccp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download