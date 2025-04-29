A Lifetime of Service: Second-Generation American Red Cross Volunteer Retires After More than Fifty-Five Years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mrs. Linda Eldredge was honored at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Monday, April 28, 2025, as she retires from volunteer service with the American Red Cross. Eldredge dedicated more than fifty-five years, including thirty-seven years as a chairside dental assistant, fourteen years teaching First Aid and CPR to Civil Air Patrol Cadets, and serving as a Blood Donor Ambassador alongside Fred, who contributed over twenty years.