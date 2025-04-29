A Lifetime of Service: Second-Generation American Red Cross Volunteer Retires After More than Fifty-Five Years

Mrs. Linda Eldredge and her husband Fred are honored at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Monday, April 28, 2025, as they retire from their American Red Cross volunteer service. Linda dedicated more than fifty-five years, including thirty-seven years as a chairside dental assistant, fourteen years teaching First Aid and CPR to Civil Air Patrol Cadets, and serving as a Blood Donor Ambassador alongside Fred, who contributed over twenty years.
