31st CS conducts Readiness Review

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Sara Lamoe, 31st Communications Squadron special missions fight commander, conducts uniform inspections at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 24, 2025. The 31st Fighter Wing holds firm on standards and readiness in an effort to ensure Airmen are mission ready and fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)