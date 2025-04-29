Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st CS conducts Readiness Review [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st CS conducts Readiness Review

    ITALY

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Williams, 31st Communications Squadron commander, renders a salute during the playing of Retreat at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 24, 2025. Retreat is a military tradition that occurs at the end of the duty day and involves the playing of, “Retreat,” while retrieving and folding the American flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 06:53
    Photo ID: 9009580
    VIRIN: 250424-F-TO640-1198
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.65 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st CS conducts Readiness Review [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st CS conducts Readiness Review
    31st CS conducts Readiness Review
    31st CS conducts Readiness Review
    31st CS conducts Readiness Review
    31st CS conducts Readiness Review

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retreat
    Warrior Ethos
    31FW
    31CS
    Powered By Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download