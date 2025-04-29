31st CS conducts Readiness Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Williams, 31st Communications Squadron commander, renders a salute during the playing of Retreat at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 24, 2025. Retreat is a military tradition that occurs at the end of the duty day and involves the playing of, “Retreat,” while retrieving and folding the American flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)