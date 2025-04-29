31st CS conducts Readiness Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joseph Daniel, 31st Communications Squadron operations flight commander, stands at attention during Retreat at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 24, 2025. Retreat is a military tradition that occurs at the end of the duty day and involves the playing of, “Retreat,” while retrieving and folding the American flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)