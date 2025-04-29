Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTG Bernabe tours Rapid Deployment Warehouse [Image 3 of 3]

    LTG Bernabe tours Rapid Deployment Warehouse

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy Training Branch Chief, Perry Doerr, left, gives Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, U.S. Army Europe and Africa deputy commander, far right, a tour of the Contingency Warehouse Storage Facility for Army Rapid Deployment Force Packages at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 23, 2025. Doerr explained the storage and deployment processes the warehouse utilizes to reduce the 173rd Airborne Brigade’s response time to contingency missions in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Aviano AB
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa

