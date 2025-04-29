LTG Bernabe tours Rapid Deployment Warehouse

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Italy Training Branch Chief, Perry Doerr, left, gives Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, U.S. Army Europe and Africa deputy commander, far right, a tour of the Contingency Warehouse Storage Facility for Army Rapid Deployment Force Packages at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 23, 2025. Doerr explained the storage and deployment processes the warehouse utilizes to reduce the 173rd Airborne Brigade’s response time to contingency missions in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)