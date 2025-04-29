U.S. Army Garrison Italy Deputy Garrison Commander, Matthew Siefert, left, gives a presentation to Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, U.S. Army Europe and Africa deputy commander, at Aviano Air Base, April 23, 2025. Siefert explained the deployment process for 173rd Airborne Brigade forces out of Aviano AB and how the Contingency Warehouse Storage Facility for Army Rapid Deployment Force Packages streamlines and enhances these processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 03:13
|Photo ID:
|9009489
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-QC626-1017
|Resolution:
|4389x2921
|Size:
|8.22 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LTG Bernabe tours Rapid Deployment Warehouse [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.