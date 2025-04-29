LTG Bernabe tours Rapid Deployment Warehouse

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Italy Deputy Garrison Commander, Matthew Siefert, left, gives a presentation to Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, U.S. Army Europe and Africa deputy commander, at Aviano Air Base, April 23, 2025. Siefert explained the deployment process for 173rd Airborne Brigade forces out of Aviano AB and how the Contingency Warehouse Storage Facility for Army Rapid Deployment Force Packages streamlines and enhances these processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)