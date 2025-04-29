Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTG Bernabe tours Rapid Deployment Warehouse [Image 1 of 3]

    LTG Bernabe tours Rapid Deployment Warehouse

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st FW command chief, pose for a group photo with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, U.S. Army Europe and Africa deputy commander, at Aviano Air Base, April 23, 2025. Bernabe visited Aviano AB to tour the 173rd Airborne Brigade’s Contingency Warehouse Storage Facility for Army Rapid Deployment Force Packages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 03:13
    Photo ID: 9009488
    VIRIN: 250423-F-QC626-1002
    Resolution: 3119x2076
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, LTG Bernabe tours Rapid Deployment Warehouse [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Aviano AB
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa

