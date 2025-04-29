LTG Bernabe tours Rapid Deployment Warehouse

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st FW command chief, pose for a group photo with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, U.S. Army Europe and Africa deputy commander, at Aviano Air Base, April 23, 2025. Bernabe visited Aviano AB to tour the 173rd Airborne Brigade’s Contingency Warehouse Storage Facility for Army Rapid Deployment Force Packages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)