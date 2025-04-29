U.S. Army Reserve Command Leadership Recognizes Excellence in Safety for Fiscal Year 2024

Lieutenant General Robert Harter, Command Sergeant Major Gregory Betty, Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 LaShon White, and Mr. Michael Tulley present the Fiscal Year 2024 United States Army Reserve Excellence in Safety Individual Awards to Maj. Joseph P. Chong (not pictured) 3-104th Chemical Battalion, 80th Training Command, Cpt. Richard R. Heilmann, 1-158th Aviation Helicopter Battalion, Army Reserve Aviation Command, Sgt. Bret A. Marshall, 1-158th Aviation Helicopter Battalion, Army Reserve Aviation Command, and Spc. Justin B. Shoemaker, 1-158th Aviation Helicopter Battalion, Army Reserve Aviation Command during the command's yearly readiness brief at Fort Bragg, N.C. on April 27, 2025.
