U.S. Army Reserve Command Leadership Recognizes Excellence in Safety for Fiscal Year 2024

Lieutenant General Robert Harter, Command Sergeant Major Gregory Betty, Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 LaShon White, and Mr. Michael Tulley honored units and individuals Sunday, April 27, for their commitment to safety and operational excellence within the United States Army Reserve Command (USARC) and Forces Command (FORSCOM). During the yearly readiness brief at Marshall Hall in Fort Bragg, NC, the Army Reserve command team and safety director held a prestigious ceremony to recognize commands and Soldiers for their efforts to foster a culture of safety while ensuring mission readiness and operational success across all levels of command.



“Safety is paramount.”, said Mr. Tulley, USARC Safety Director. “The United States Army Reserve safety directorate implements safety techniques to prevent property damage, personnel injury and mission disruption to enhance readiness and facilitate mission accomplishment.”



This year’s distinguished organizations set the standard for safety excellence, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to protecting soldiers, equipment, and resources.



The recipients of the FY24 USARC Exceptional Organization Safety Awards are:



81st Readiness Division – Recognized for exemplary safety practices at the O-8 level command.

Army Reserve Aviation Command (ARAC) – Honored for outstanding commitment to safety at the O-7 level command.



372nd Engineer Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command – Acknowledged for superior safety leadership at the O-6 level command.



367th Engineers Battalion, 416th Theater Engineer Command – Celebrated for maintaining excellence in safety at the O-5 level command.



In addition to being honored for outstanding commitment to safety at the O-7 level, the Army Reserve Aviation Command earned the FORSCOM Army Exceptional Organization Award. This further highlights the ARAC’s steadfast dedication to safety and operational effectiveness.



Four individuals demonstrated leadership, diligence, and an unwavering commitment to safety. Their contributions played a crucial role in ensuring the welfare of their teams and the success of their missions.



The FY24 USARC Excellence in Safety Individual Awards were presented to:



Major Joseph P. Chong, 3-104th Chemical Battalion, 80th Training Command – Honored for exceptional safety leadership at the Field Grade Officer level.



Captain Richard R. Heilmann, 1-158th Aviation Helicopter Battalion, Army Reserve Aviation Command – Acknowledged for outstanding safety initiatives at the Company Grade Officer level.



Sergeant Bret A. Marshall, 1-158th Aviation Helicopter Battalion, Army Reserve Aviation Command – Recognized for exemplary dedication to safety at the Non-Commissioned Officer level.



Specialist Justin B. Shoemaker, 1-158th Aviation Helicopter Battalion, Army Reserve Aviation Command – Celebrated for outstanding commitment to safety at the Junior Enlisted level.



Specialist Justin B. Shoemaker was also awarded the FORSCOM Army Excellence in Safety Individual Award for his unwavering dedication to safety at the Junior Enlisted level. His efforts exemplified the highest standards of readiness and professionalism.



The achievements celebrated reflect the Army Reserve's ongoing commitment to fostering a proactive and vigilant approach to safety. These outstanding organizations and individuals contributed to a safer and more effective Army Reserve.



Congratulations to all award recipients for their well-deserved recognition. Your dedication to safety ensures that the Army Reserve remains ready, resilient, and mission-focused.