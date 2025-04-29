Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Command Leadership Recognizes Excellence in Safety for Fiscal Year 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Army Reserve Command Leadership Recognizes Excellence in Safety for Fiscal Year 2024

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Maj. Long Pham 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Lieutenant General Robert Harter, Command Sergeant Major Gregory Betty, Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 LaShon White, and Mr. Michael Tulley present the leadership of the 416th Theater Engineer Command with safety awards won by their subordinate commands, the 372d Engineer Brigade and the 367th Engineer Battalion, during the United States Army Reserve's yearly readiness brief at Fort Bragg, N.C. on April 27, 2025.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
