U.S. Army Reserve Command Leadership Recognizes Excellence in Safety for Fiscal Year 2024

Lieutenant General Robert Harter, Command Sergeant Major Gregory Betty, Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 LaShon White, and Mr. Michael Tulley present the leadership of the 416th Theater Engineer Command with safety awards won by their subordinate commands, the 372d Engineer Brigade and the 367th Engineer Battalion, during the United States Army Reserve's yearly readiness brief at Fort Bragg, N.C. on April 27, 2025.