Modern Day Marine 2025 Day 3

U.S. Marines observe new weapon systems during Modern Day Marine (MDM) 2025 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. MDM is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Warrant Officer Joshua Elijah Chacon)