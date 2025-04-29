Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern Day Marine 2025 Day 3 [Image 14 of 17]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Warrant Officer Joshua Chacon 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines observe new weapon systems during Modern Day Marine (MDM) 2025 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. MDM is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Warrant Officer Joshua Elijah Chacon)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 13:28
    Photo ID: 9007833
    VIRIN: 250501-M-FW066-1015
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 31.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
