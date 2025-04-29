U.S. Marines observe new weapon systems during Modern Day Marine (MDM) 2025 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. MDM is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Warrant Officer Joshua Elijah Chacon)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 13:28
|Photo ID:
|9007830
|VIRIN:
|250501-M-FW066-1016
|Resolution:
|3384x5073
|Size:
|12.41 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Modern Day Marine 2025 Day 3 [Image 17 of 17], by WO Joshua Chacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.