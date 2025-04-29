Wally Edwards, right, safety and occupational health manager for U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, goes over a pre-ride inspection checklist, known as T-CLOCS, for motorcycles with Capt. Paul Abucher at Fort Detrick, Maryland, on April 29. T-CLOCS stands for Tires, Controls, Lights, Oil, Chassis and Stand. The month of May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and AMLC leaders urge all riders – as well as motorists – to use caution on the roadways as rider activity increases during the warmer spring and summer months.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 08:34
|Photo ID:
|9006931
|VIRIN:
|250429-A-BL065-1001
|Resolution:
|2400x1753
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T-CLOCS checklist [Image 2 of 2], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMLC marks Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
