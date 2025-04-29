AMLC marks Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Wally Edwards, right, safety and occupational health manager for U.S. Army Medical...... read more read more Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Wally Edwards, right, safety and occupational health manager for U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, goes over a pre-ride inspection checklist, known as T-CLOCS, for motorcycles with Capt. Paul Abucher at Fort Detrick, Maryland, on April 29. T-CLOCS stands for Tires, Controls, Lights, Oil, Chassis and Stand. The month of May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and AMLC leaders urge all riders – as well as motorists – to use caution on the roadways as rider activity increases during the warmer spring and summer months. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command is reminding team members to share the road and be on the lookout for an increased number of motorcyclists.



“While we only have a few service members across AMLC who ride, we never want to see anyone become a statistic,” said Wally Edwards, AMLC’s safety and occupational health manager. “Always drive defensively and be aware of your surroundings -- good advice for all motorists.”



Thirty-eight Soldiers were killed in off-duty motorcycle mishaps in fiscal year 2023, up from a yearly average of 24 since fiscal year 2018, according to statistics released by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center.



The largest portion of fatalities, 70%, involved E-4 to E-6 Soldiers, marking an 88% increase from the previous year. Excessive speed, alcohol use and general indiscipline are noted as common factors in mishaps involving motorcycles.



While AMLC follows safety protocols set forth by its higher headquarters, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, in accordance with Army safety regulations, Edwards urged motorists throughout the AMLC enterprise to be mindful of motorcycles on the road, especially in intersections.



“They are much smaller than you in your car and it can be difficult to see them,” said Edwards, a motorcyclist himself. “Even losing sight of a motorcycle for a split second can be enough to result in a catastrophic situation that’s completely avoidable.”



Motorcyclists are 22 times more likely to be killed in a crash compared to occupants in a passenger car, according to 2022 data compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



Edwards urged drivers to focus on the road and minimize distractions while behind the wheel to minimize the potential for what could be a fatal situation for multiple families in an instant.



“It can be life changing,” he said. “Not all motorcycles are loud or traveling at high rates of speed. If you know a motorcycle is near you, keep checking for them in your mirrors, drive a bit more cautiously and allow them room to maneuver.”



All military personnel serving within AMLC are subject to the command’s motorcycle safety program, which requires riders to have valid licenses and counseling sessions with leaders who provide briefings on safety, including proper personal protective equipment and vehicle maintenance.



Regular inspections should include checks of tires, controls, lights, oil, chassis and stands, also known as a “T-CLOCS” inspection checklist, and owners need to know the maintenance requirements of their bike.



Riders must use DOT-approved helmets and wear protective clothing, such as gloves, long sleeve shirts and long pants to protect against abrasions if a fall occurs.



Capt. Paul Abucher, detachment commander at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency and a rider of 26 years, said personal accountability is the most important factor for safety on the roads.



Along with proper safety gear, riders should remember to stay vigilant in remaining aware of their surroundings, ride defensively and know about any side effects of medications they may be taking, Abucher said.



Other smart habits include maintaining safe following distances, avoiding riding in a driver’s blind spot, using extra caution when riding at night, and using hand and turn signals whenever you can to communicate your intentions to motorists around you.



“By embracing a culture of safety and prioritizing accountability, we will ensure that we maintain the readiness of our manpower at the right level in the pursuit and accomplishment of our global mission,” Abucher said.



USAMMA is one of three direct reporting units to AMLC, the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel. Both units are headquartered at Fort Detrick, Maryland.