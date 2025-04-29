Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pre-ride inspection [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Wally Edwards, right, safety and occupational health manager for U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, goes over a pre-ride inspection checklist, known as T-CLOCS, for motorcycles with Capt. Paul Abucher at Fort Detrick, Maryland, on April 29. T-CLOCS stands for Tires, Controls, Lights, Oil, Chassis and Stand. The month of May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and AMLC leaders urge all riders – as well as motorists – to use caution on the roadways as rider activity increases during the warmer spring and summer months.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 08:34
    Photo ID: 9006932
    VIRIN: 250429-A-BL065-1004
    Resolution: 2400x1696
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Pre-ride inspection [Image 2 of 2], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    T-CLOCS checklist
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMLC marks Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

    safety
    readiness
    arrive alive
    Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
    USAMMA
    AMLC

