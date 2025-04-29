Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Wally Edwards, right, safety and occupational health manager for U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, goes over a pre-ride inspection checklist, known as T-CLOCS, for motorcycles with Capt. Paul Abucher at Fort Detrick, Maryland, on April 29. T-CLOCS stands for Tires, Controls, Lights, Oil, Chassis and Stand. The month of May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and AMLC leaders urge all riders – as well as motorists – to use caution on the roadways as rider activity increases during the warmer spring and summer months.