George Washington Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Drills

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Paige Harkness, from Silverdale, Washington, assigned to air department’s crash and salvage division, tows an F/A-18C Hornet during a simulated aircraft casualty on the flightdeck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 29, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb C. Birch)