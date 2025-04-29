Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Drills [Image 6 of 7]

    George Washington Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Drills

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Birch 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Paige Harkness, from Silverdale, Washington, assigned to air department’s crash and salvage division, tows an F/A-18C Hornet during a simulated aircraft casualty on the flightdeck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 29, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb C. Birch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 03:09
    Photo ID: 9006500
    VIRIN: 250429-N-EC000-1200
    Resolution: 5472x3078
    Size: 9.17 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Drills [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    drill
    casualty
    CVN73
    crash and salvage
    flight deck
    USSGW

