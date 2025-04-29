EFMB on the DMZ 2025 Awards Ceremony

Apr. 25, 2025. BG Lee (Armed Forces Medical Command Commander.), Col. Arroyo and Command Sgt. Maj. Price (65th Medical Brigade command team), Col Kang (65th Medical Brigade CLINOPS Chief) takes picture with the ROK personnel who completes the EFMB (Cpl Lee, Master Sgt. Kwon, and Maj Kim).
|04.24.2025
|04.30.2025 22:22
|9006293
|250425-A-IL255-3304
|6000x4000
|7.89 MB
|KR
|2
|0
