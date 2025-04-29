Apr. 25, 2025. BG Lee (Armed Forces Medical Command Commander.) commends Maj. Kim for being one of the few Republic of Korea Army Soldiers for completing the EFMB.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 22:22
|Photo ID:
|9006292
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-IL255-7159
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EFMB on the DMZ 2025 Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Jose Pizarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.