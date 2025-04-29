New Jersey Best Warrior Competition M4 and M17 qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Michalis Michail, Cyprus National Guard, Republic of Cyprus, left, and Cpl. Eran Zagani, Albanian Army, Republic of Albania, pick up shell casings after qualifying on the M17 pistol during the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 30, 2025. During the competition, the Soldiers demonstrate their adaptiveness, resilience, lethality, and the readiness of New Jersey’s Citizen-Soldiers to respond to future threats. Six Soldiers and five noncommissioned officers, along with four soldiers from the Republic of Albania and the Republic of Cyprus – New Jersey’s State Partnership Program partners – will compete April 29-May 2, 2025, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to challenge seven other states’ winners at the Region I Best Warrior Competition at New Hampshire National Guard Army Pembroke Regional Training Institute, Pembroke, New Hampshire, May 19-23, 2025. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)