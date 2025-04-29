New Jersey Best Warrior Competition M4 and M17 qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cpl. Eran Zagani, Albanian Army, Republic of Albania, fires an M4 carbine during the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 30, 2025. During the competition, the Soldiers demonstrate their adaptiveness, resilience, lethality, and the readiness of New Jersey’s Citizen-Soldiers to respond to future threats. Six Soldiers and five noncommissioned officers, along with four soldiers from the Republic of Albania and the Republic of Cyprus – New Jersey’s State Partnership Program partners – will compete April 29-May 2, 2025, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to challenge seven other states’ winners at the Region I Best Warrior Competition at New Hampshire National Guard Army Pembroke Regional Training Institute, Pembroke, New Hampshire, May 19-23, 2025. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)