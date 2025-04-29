Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey Best Warrior Competition M4 and M17 qualification

    New Jersey Best Warrior Competition M4 and M17 qualification

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Lance Cpl. Join Mino, Albanian Army, Republic of Albania, fires an M17 pistol during the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 30, 2025. During the competition, the Soldiers demonstrate their adaptiveness, resilience, lethality, and the readiness of New Jersey’s Citizen-Soldiers to respond to future threats. Six Soldiers and five noncommissioned officers, along with four soldiers from the Republic of Albania and the Republic of Cyprus – New Jersey’s State Partnership Program partners – will compete April 29-May 2, 2025, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to challenge seven other states’ winners at the Region I Best Warrior Competition at New Hampshire National Guard Army Pembroke Regional Training Institute, Pembroke, New Hampshire, May 19-23, 2025. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    VIRIN: 250430-Z-AL508-1308
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Best Warrior Competition
    SPP
    BWC
    New Jersey National Guard
    NJARNG
    NJNG

